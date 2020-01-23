ASUS Reveals the ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha Motherboard

ASUS is undoubtedly one of the best motherboard brands currently on the market. With a particular emphasis on that being placed on some of their higher-tier designs. If you are, therefore, looking towards getting one of the latest 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, then ASUS is a name definitely worth some consideration.

In announcing their latest motherboard design, the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha has been specifically designed for AMD Threadripper. A motherboard that features (among a lot of other goodness) an improved CPU VRM design.

Let’s take a look at some of the specifications and features!

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha is locked, loaded and ready to unleash the savage computing power of the groundbreaking 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. Freshly equipped with 16 high-current 90A power stages. Our new goliath delivers supreme efficiency and enhanced headroom for overclocking, empowering you to push performance as never before. Maximized lane bandwidth lets you connect up to 33 devices simultaneously. While every single PCIe x16 and M.2 slot is wired with PCIe® 4.0. So you’re free to equip next-gen graphics cards or NVMe drives without fear of bottlenecks. Massive power, massive bandwidth.”

Features

Ready for AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processors. Maximize connectivity and speed with up to five M.2 drives, USB3.2 Gen2x2 and AMD StoreMI

Robust power delivery. Optimized power solution with 16 Infineon TDA21490 power stages, ProCool II power connectors, microfine alloy chokes, and 10K capacitors

Comprehensive thermal design: Active-cooling VRM heatsink, PCIe-zone M.2 aluminum heatsink, backplate, Fan Extension Card II and water-cooling zone

High-performance networking: Onboard Aquantia® 10 Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with MU-MIMO support, and GameFirst V technology

Unmatched personalization: Color OLED display and ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, including two additional RGB headers and two addressable headers

Industry-leading ROG audio: SupremeFX S1220 and ESS® SABRE9018Q2C for enthusiast-grade audio performance, featuring Japanese capacitors

DIY-friendly design: Pre-mounted I/O shield, ASUS SafeSlot, BIOS FlashBack™ and FlexKey

What Do We Think?

The AMD Ryzen 3rd-gen Threadripper processors offer a pretty amazing level of performance. With such a price tag, however, you’re not going to want to skimp-out on your motherboard design.

Although ASUS hasn’t confirmed the price of the ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha, it isn’t going to be cheap. What it will be, however, is almost certainly the perfect companion for your blisteringly fast Threadripper CPU!

For more information on this new motherboard design, you can check out the official ASUS product website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like this motherboard design? Which motherboard brand do you like the most? In addition, are you considering getting a 3rd-gen Threadripper processor? – Let us know in the comments!