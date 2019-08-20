ASUS Reveals Three New X299 Motherboards

With Gamescom 2019 officially kicking off last night, while the event is primarily based on video games, various manufacturers now choose to use such calendar highlights to reveal their products and it seems that one of the biggest to come out swinging this year is ASUS.

Using the event to announce various new products, one of the key highlights is undoubtedly the reveal of three new X299 motherboard designs!

ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore

“ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore is one sharply dressed board in the EATX form factor. Right from the get-go, Infinity Lighting holographic accents dazzle and impress atop stylish aluminum ROG Armor. We

fortify the primary M.2 slots, I/O shield, and audio signal components with the same material. A 1.77- inch LiveDash OLED display can present POST codes, system information or custom graphics. For those

who prefer a stealthy look, the display and onboard lighting can be shut off entirely. Around the back, a single-piece backplate covering most of the board allows for extra heat dissipation and structural

reinforcement. All the main PCIe slots are clad in SafeSlot metal reinforcement, so heavier graphics cards can be plugged in without worry.

ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II

The majority of enthusiasts and gamers in particular often have a specific set of requirements for a motherboard: solid performance, ease of overclocking, good looks, and a set of features that’s still upmarket but doesn’t delve into extravagant excess. ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II fits that bill. The board’s cybertext motif, sleek angular lines and smooth finishes all meld together to create a distinctive style that looks fantastic whether on its own or under RGB LED lighting. A translucent ROG logo on the I/O shield can light up to reveal more cybertext embedded in the acrylic nameplate. A 1.3- inch LiveDash OLED display sits just underneath the CPU socket for at-a-glance view of system information or just to show off.

To feed and overclock the CPU, Strix X299-E Gaming II uses a 12-power-stage VRM. The power-delivery cooling system has a two-piece heatsink with a heat pipe running through it, and it’s further chilled by a 40-mm fan that’ll only kick in under high power draw. For those choosing to overclock their processor, the AI Overclocking function will intelligently figure out the best settings.

Prime X299-A II

Our Rampage and Strix boards have the looks and over-the-top luxury to match their performance, but some users prioritise straightforward results over a flashy appearance and a mile-long feature list. However, not every PC has to be a lavish affair – even if it’s using a high-end Intel Core X-series chip. There are plenty of times when the most important aspects are stability, horsepower and subtlety. For those looking for a simple and solid X299 motherboard, we have ASUS Prime X299-A II. While X299-A II is the most affordable model in our refreshed trio, it’s not bare-bones by any stretch of the imagination. After all, it’s got a 12-power-stage, all-digital VRM ready to juice up even top-end Intel Core X-series processors, along with ProCool II auxiliary power connectors. Much like on our higher-end

boards, three PCIe x16 SafeSlots can deal with multiple graphics cards in SLI™ or CrossFireX™ arrays. Likewise, eight RAM slots in a quad-channel topology can take in as much as 256GB clocked at 4266 MT/s, and there are three PCIe x.4 M.2 slots. This model supports Intel VROC arrays with the necessary hardware key, as well.

What Do We Think?

The designs look fantastic and it’s certainly great to have three more products to pick from in the X299 lineup. Although specific prices were not announced at the event, we are expecting retailers to start receiving them soon!

Update – A retail link has gone live for the ASUS ROG Rampage VI showing a price of £610.21

These motherboard releases are, however, just the tip of the iceberg for ASUS who have also revealed a number of other new product at Gamescom 2019. These include new gaming monitors, mice designs, keyboards, headsets and much, much, more!

For more information direct from ASUS you can check out their official live stream from the event below! – Alternatively, you can check out their official website via the link here!