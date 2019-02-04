ASUS Reveals TUF Gaming RTX 2060 Graphics Card

ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 2060

With the formal announcement of the RTX 2060 graphics card last month, we have already seen a number of custom models hit the market as Nvidia (hopefully) looks to replicate the success seem from the 1060 range of cards. The latest to the party comes via ASUS. In a report via VideoCardz, ASUS has just revealed their latest TUF Gaming graphics card models for the Nvidia RTX 2060 line up.

This features both a standard and overclocked model with a strong emphasis on “durability, compatibility, and performance”.

What Do We Know About The Card?

The non-overclocked model has a speed of 1710 MHz while the overclocked variant squeezes another 30 MHz with a speed of 1740. Similar to other ASUS TUF products though, the company has been keen to emphasise a durable design with them both being dust-resistant and having also stood the rigours of ASUS’s 144 hours of fairly brutal testing. This graphics card is, quite simply, built to last!

Budget Cards

At the time of writing, no specific price or release date has been given. It is, however, expected that these graphics cards will primarily focus on providing a strong and inexpensive product. There is, after all, no RGB lighting nor any LED displays. In addition, the relatively basic twin fan design shows that, as a whole, this graphics card is designed to do one thing. Namely, perform as reliably as it can for as long as possible. Who can argue with that?

What do you think? Do you like the design? Does the Nvidia RTX 2060 range interest you? – Let us know in the comments!