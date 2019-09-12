ASUS ROG Announces Crosshair VIII Impact & Strix X570-I

ASUS Republic of Gamers is perhaps one of the most prestigious PC component brands around at the moment. It is honestly hard to think of many more who command such a high reputation. Particularly with such an excellent range of products. In terms of motherboards, however, if you own an ASUS you can be pretty certain that you have a strong and impressive performer on your hands.

Following a formal announcement by the company, however, ASUS has confirmed two new additions to the line-up. Namely, the Crosshair VIII Impact & Strix X570-I.

ASUS ROG Strix X570-I

What Does ASUS Have To Say?

“ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the arrival of the much-anticipated ROG small-form-factor (SFF) motherboards: ROG Crosshair VIII Impact and ROG Strix X570-I Gaming. These all-new ROG SFF boards have been meticulously tuned to create nocompromise X570 motherboards that treat users to the full-on ROG experience in a small package. Crosshair VIII Impact and Strix X570-I Gaming are aimed at two distinctly different types of user. The Crosshair VIII series heralds the arrival of Impact, the compact motherboard with colossal potential. And a tantalising prospect for those who want to push the limit of the latest Ryzen 3000 CPUs and memory. ROG Strix X570-I Gaming, by contrast, is for gamers looking to build an exceptional Mini-ITX gaming system. Replete with all the essential ROG features, performance and overclocking prowess. Both new motherboards are engineered to maximise performance from high-core-count (HCC) Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, while staying cool with an active voltage-regulator module (VRM) and chipset heatsink. Enabling performance junkies and gamers to embrace serious power in a small form.”

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact

How Much Will They Cost?

Given that these are small factor premium motherboards, as you might expect these are not inexpensive products. That being said, however, if you take your small-factor form designs seriously, you’re going to want one of the best motherboards you can get!

ROG Crosshair VIII Impact – £383.99 (MSRP)

ROG Strix X570-I Gaming – £289.99 (MSRP)

At the time of writing, ASUS has yet to launch the official websites for these brand new motherboards. You can, however, check out their official website via the link here where we’re sure they’ll be up at any moment now!

What do you think? Do you like these motherboard designs? In addition, do you have a small factor form system? – Let us know in the comments!