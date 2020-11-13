ASUS ROG Chakram Core Gaming Mouse Review

ASUS are killing it with their latest peripherals, first, we had the gorgeous ASUS ROG STRIX Impact II Wireless a few weeks ago, which we absolutely loved. Then it was the remarkable ASUS TUF Gaming K3 Keyboard, which was one of the best keyboards we’ve tested! So if the new ASUS ROG Chakram Core is going to win me over, it’s going to have to be pretty damn fantastic.

ASUS ROG Chakram Core

Looking at the feature list, it’s certainly off to a good start. It features an impressive 16,000 DPI optical sensor, with 40g acceleration and it can track at up to 400 IPS! You get a 256-level analogue stick on the side of the mouse, swappable weight tuning, swappable switches, and their “DPI On-The-Scroll feature for sensitivity adjustment”. Overall, it sounds like it’s ticking all the right boxes.

Features