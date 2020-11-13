ASUS ROG Chakram Core Gaming Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 3 mins ago
ASUS are killing it with their latest peripherals, first, we had the gorgeous ASUS ROG STRIX Impact II Wireless a few weeks ago, which we absolutely loved. Then it was the remarkable ASUS TUF Gaming K3 Keyboard, which was one of the best keyboards we’ve tested! So if the new ASUS ROG Chakram Core is going to win me over, it’s going to have to be pretty damn fantastic.
ASUS ROG Chakram Core
Looking at the feature list, it’s certainly off to a good start. It features an impressive 16,000 DPI optical sensor, with 40g acceleration and it can track at up to 400 IPS! You get a 256-level analogue stick on the side of the mouse, swappable weight tuning, swappable switches, and their “DPI On-The-Scroll feature for sensitivity adjustment”. Overall, it sounds like it’s ticking all the right boxes.
Features
- High-performance gaming mouse with 16,000 dpi optical sensor, 40 g acceleration, 400 IPS, 1000 Hz polling rate and adjustable lift-off distance
- Programmable, detachable joystick with 256-level Analog or 4-way directional Digital mode for superior in-game control
- Screw-less design with magnetic buttons and cover provide easy access to ROG-exclusive push-fit switch sockets and adjustable weight
- Pivoted button mechanism offers responsive mouse clicks with a tactile feel
- Simply add or remove the adjustable 13.6 g weight for an overall weight of just 97 g or 111 g
- DPI On-The-Scroll fine-tunes sensitivity levels without software, and a dedicated button switches between four preset levels instantly
- Map the Stealth button to hide all apps and mute audio for instant privacy, or the Screenshot button to capture your moment of glory
- Armoury Crate enables intuitive adjustment of joystick, buttons, mouse settings, and synchronized lighting