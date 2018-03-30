ASUS ROG Crosshair VII X470 Ryzen 2000 Motherboard Leaked

Ryzen 2000 Series Asus Motherboard Leaked

We haven’t got much longer to wait before the release of the new Ryzen 2000 series processors is upon us. Like this time last year, you can hear the whispers. Ryzen is coming. Being highly impressed with the Ryzen processors and particularly the new models incorporating Vega architecture APU, the wait is almost over.

Leading up to the release, a lot of manufacturers are going to be getting their hardware ready for the release and in images leaked by VideoCardZ the latest ASUS ROG Crosshair VII X470 motherboard has been leaked.

What do we know so far?

We are of course familiar with the Crosshair motherboard and like all ASUS products, it’s a quality piece of work. So what is different this time around? Based on the report it would appear that the latest version of the motherboard has a new VRM heatsink. In addition one of the PCIe x1 slots has been replaced with an m.2 port with a dedicated heatsink. M.2 SSD’s are after all becoming exceptionally popular particularly due to the NVMe speed capabilities.

In addition, it would appear that the power buttons have been moved to a new location. This information is, of course, all based on what can be seen in the images, but on the plus side, it appears that the I/O shroud is now preinstalled so at least that’s one common mistake you can avoid missing if you use this board in your build.

When is it out?

The ASUS ROG Crosshair VII X470 motherboard is expected to release on April 19th, just in time for those new Ryzens. It’s hard to hide at eTeknix that we love the Ryzen processors and this 2nd generation is looking every bit as good as the first. We cannot wait though for us to get our hands on them for some testing.

What do you think? Impressed with the motherboard? Looking forward to the 2nd generation Ryzen’s? – Let us know in the comments!