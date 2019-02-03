ASUS RoG Delta Type-C Quad-DAC Headset Review

Introduction

ASUS RoG Delta

Not all headsets are created equally, however, ASUS seem to want to throw the market a real curveball with the RoG Delta. We’ve heard (literally) great things from ASUS headsets in the past, but the Delta is by far one of their most advanced headsets to date. It may even be one of the most technically advanced gaming headsets, period.

Equipped with Hi-Res audio support, it’ll help you enjoy the full range audio experience of high-bitrate audio formats, games, and movies. However, it’s the quad-DAC from ESS that really stands out. Each of the four drivers divides the spectrum, with one driver for lows, one for mids, highs, and ultra-highs respectively. Combined, the delivered audio comes with an impressive 127-dB SNR. ASUS claims that “higher than any device in the market” which I cannot prove for certain. However, they’re clearly quite confident in their product to much such a bold claim.

Features

The headset features their new “Hyper-Grounding Technology” and an impressive Quad-DAC configuration, and a high SNR. Honestly, I suggest reading the official product page for the details on those, as it can be quite extensive. For everything else, you’ll find customizable RGB lighting, because, why not. There’s USB C connectivity, offering support for PC, Mac, Mobile, and PS4, great for multi-platform gamers. They feature their new Essence Drivers, and new ear cushions too. Phew, that’s a lot of features, and we haven’t even opened the box yet. So, let’s move onwards and crack on with the testing!

Industry-leading hi-res ESS quad-DAC for impeccably detailed and true-to-life audio

USB-C connector for true multiplatform support, including PCs, Mac, mobile phones and PS4*

Customizable, multi-colour circular RGB lighting lets you shine in style

Exclusive ASUS Essence drivers, airtight chamber and audio signal diversion technology for immersive audio experiences

Upgraded comfort with ergonomic D-shape and ROG Hybrid ear cushions

What ASUS Had to Say

“ROG Delta is the world’s first gaming headset with the industry-leading, hi-fi-grade ESS 9218 quad DAC, which delivers impeccably clear and detailed sound to give serious gamers the edge they need to win. ROG Delta features a USB-C connector and comes with a USB-C to USB 2.0 adapter to let you game on your PC, console and mobile device without changing headsets. A one-of-a-kind, circular rainbow RGB lighting effect provides a stylish look to set you apart on the battlefield.”

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

The headset, obviously, but I’ll show you that in a moment. There’s a small box in the main box, which contains all the usual documentation. Furthermore, you get a second set of ear pads, a detachable microphone, and USB Type-C to Type-A extension cable.

There’s a set of leather pads pre-installed, but if you prefer a more open sounding headset so you can hear your environment, you can use this set instead.