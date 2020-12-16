ASUS ROG Falchion 65% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Review
Peter Donnell / 14 mins ago
Some keyboards are functional and boring, some are full size, some are TKL, some are RGB, and some are kinda cool. Well, that’s just not going to cut it here as ASUS are aiming for the ROG Falchion to be one of the slickest and coolest gaming keyboards around. With a 65% layout in a 60% form factor, it’s more compact than a typical TKL keyboard, but still offers dedicated arrow keys, so it won’t feel like a bodged laptop keyboard. Of course, there’s a lot more to it than that, as you might expect from a flagship ASUS ROG gaming product!
ASUS ROG Falchion
Mechanical keyboards are fairly common, but wireless mechanicals? Not so much, wireless GAMING mechanicals, even less so. However, with the Falchion coming equipped with a 2.4 GHz RF low-latency connection, you can break free from wires. However, if you REALLY need to hook up, you’ll see full USB wired performance too. Double shot PBT key caps, a built-in magnetic top panel cover, full Cherry MX keyboards, a built-in touch panel controller , wireless Aura Sync, and plenty more… everything about this keyboard just screams premium!
Features
- Compact 65% layout masterfully incorporates arrow and navigation keys, in a 60% keyboard frame
- Interactive touch panel makes it easy to adjust and customize controls
- Dual-mode connectivity via wired USB and 1 ms at 2.4 GHz RF, and up to 450 hours of battery life* offer stable, long-lasting performance (*with RGB lighting off)
- Durable and long-lasting ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps
- Innovative keyboard cover case provides on-the-go protection
- First ROG keyboard to feature wireless Aura Sync with per-key RGB lighting
Launch Trailer
What ASUS Had to Say
“ROG Falchion is a 65% form-factor wireless mechanical keyboard designed to change the way you play. It has an interactive touch panel and innovative two-way cover case, and it’s the first ROG keyboard with wireless Aura Sync RGB lighting. The keys feature durable ROG polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) doubleshot keycaps and German-made Cherry MX RGB mechanical switches for precise, tactile keystrokes. ROG Falchion utilizes a gaming-grade 2.4 GHz RF connection for 1 ms report rate and offers up to 450 hours of battery life on a single charge.” – ASUS