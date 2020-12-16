ASUS ROG Falchion 65% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Review

Some keyboards are functional and boring, some are full size, some are TKL, some are RGB, and some are kinda cool. Well, that’s just not going to cut it here as ASUS are aiming for the ROG Falchion to be one of the slickest and coolest gaming keyboards around. With a 65% layout in a 60% form factor, it’s more compact than a typical TKL keyboard, but still offers dedicated arrow keys, so it won’t feel like a bodged laptop keyboard. Of course, there’s a lot more to it than that, as you might expect from a flagship ASUS ROG gaming product!

ASUS ROG Falchion

Mechanical keyboards are fairly common, but wireless mechanicals? Not so much, wireless GAMING mechanicals, even less so. However, with the Falchion coming equipped with a 2.4 GHz RF low-latency connection, you can break free from wires. However, if you REALLY need to hook up, you’ll see full USB wired performance too. Double shot PBT key caps, a built-in magnetic top panel cover, full Cherry MX keyboards, a built-in touch panel controller , wireless Aura Sync, and plenty more… everything about this keyboard just screams premium!

Features

Compact 65% layout masterfully incorporates arrow and navigation keys, in a 60% keyboard frame

Interactive touch panel makes it easy to adjust and customize controls

Dual-mode connectivity via wired USB and 1 ms at 2.4 GHz RF, and up to 450 hours of battery life* offer stable, long-lasting performance (*with RGB lighting off)

Durable and long-lasting ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps

Innovative keyboard cover case provides on-the-go protection

First ROG keyboard to feature wireless Aura Sync with per-key RGB lighting

Launch Trailer

What ASUS Had to Say