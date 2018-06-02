ASUS ROG GL703G 144Hz G-Sync Gaming Laptop Review

ASUS ROG GL703G

We at eTeknix are big fans of the ROG (Republic of Gamers) range that ASUS offers. With many of our staff members owning their products (in various forms), we have always been impressed with the quality and level of performance.

With gaming laptops becoming more prevalent in the industry, it’s hard to ignore the influence they have and the number of manufacturers looking to provide you with the best systems available at a budget to accommodate your needs.

We, therefore, take a look at the ASUS ROG GL703G laptop. Powered by the 8th generation Intel i7 with this model coming with a Nvidia 1070, we clearly expect big things from this. This specific package comes with everything necessary for a gamer on the go. Not only do you get the laptop, but you also get a ROG headset, mouse, and even a stylish backpack.

While we will, of course, be concentrating more on the laptop. While we have the excellent bundle, and will make mention of it, the laptop can be purchased as a sole item. As such, rather than talking about the icing, as always we’re going to discuss the cake.

Specifications

Panel FHD 1920×1080 16:9.

CPU Intel® Core™ i7-8750H Processor 2.2 GHz (9M Cache, up to 4.1 GHz).

RAM DRAM DDR4 2666 16G.

HDD1 PCIEG3x4 NVME 512G M.2 SSD.

HDD2 SATA 1TB 5400RPM 2.5’ Hybrid HDD (FireCuda).

VGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX1070.

WiFI 802.11ac (2*2)+Bluetooth.

OS Windows 10 (64bit).

Other 1 1A-Gunmatel

Other 2 Gaming Backpack & Headset & Marketing Giveaway, Gaming mouse(Impact), Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard 4-Zone RGB

At the time of writing, it does not appear that ASUS has an official product page as of yet. You can, however, visit their official website at the following link.

Packaging

The packaging for the laptop carries the strong and bold design we have come to expect from ASUS Republic of Gamers. The black and silver design strikes a good choice against the bright red ROG logo which is boldly on display to the center. The additional red strip and red handle are also nice touches which demonstrate, at least on a visual level, that this laptop means business.

The pack of the packaging is a little bland, but that isn’t unusual for laptop boxes. You do, however, get the basic specification which is applied via a label to the rear. This details the model number, processor and GPU with other basic details. While it’s not flooded with information, you have everything you need to know.

What’s in the Box?

Upon opening the box, you are immediately met with the logo to the center of the underside. The laptop itself is also clearly on display within its ROG branded protective covering. It fits well within the packaging with very little wiggle room, yet with the insert to the front, it is easily removed.

The covering itself is of nice quality and matches the overall aesthetics of the design. The branding again is nicely prominent while also being understated.

Once the laptop is removed, you will find all the cables, manuals and accessories neatly compartmentalized. Similar to the removal of the laptop, each of these has a neat finger insert so that you can remove them without any difficulty. This, of course, also means you can do so without causing any damage to the packaging.

Parts and Accessories

In terms of what comes with the laptop, you have everything you need without being overloaded. You are provided with a manual, the warranty card, details on the provided McAfee package as well a safety strap bearing the ROG logo. You are also given a number of stickers should you wish to emblazon your laptop further.