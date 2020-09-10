ASUS RoG Gladius II Core Gaming Mouse Review

When it comes to PC gaming, ASUS and their Republic of Gamers division are one of the best in the business. If it says RoG on it, you know it’s going to be a class-leading product, and that’s true of their graphics cards, motherboards, and more. We’ve seen some incredible peripherals from RoG over the years, and while the Core edition of this mouse is designed to be a little more affordable, it’s certainly not lacking in features. Plus, it’s still got to live up to the premium expectations that come with a RoG product.

ASUS RoG Gladius II Core Gaming Mouse

Equipped with the fantastic PAW3327 “gaming-grade” optical sensor, the new RoG Gladius II Core can operate from 200 DPI all the way up to 6200 DPI. With the ability to track at up to 220 inches per second and with 30g acceleration, it should be pretty damn accurate and reliable, even in the hands of some of the most frantic gamers. Furthermore, ASUS has put the mouse on a diet, making it a whopping 20% lighter than the original Gladius. However, the best feature has to be the swappable switches. Want to change the click response or replace a tired switch? It’s just pull, plug and play!

Features

Classic ROG Gladius ergonomics, with discrete left and right buttons, lightweight design and durable non-slip side grips etched with the iconic ROG totem

Gaming-grade PAW3327 optical sensor with up to 6200 DPI for fast, accurate tracking

ROG-exclusive push-fit switch-socket design to vary click resistance and extend the lifespan of the mouse

Intuitive ASUS Armoury II software for easy customization of buttons, performance and lighting settings1

What ASUS Had to Say