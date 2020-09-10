ASUS RoG Gladius II Core Gaming Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 7 mins ago
When it comes to PC gaming, ASUS and their Republic of Gamers division are one of the best in the business. If it says RoG on it, you know it’s going to be a class-leading product, and that’s true of their graphics cards, motherboards, and more. We’ve seen some incredible peripherals from RoG over the years, and while the Core edition of this mouse is designed to be a little more affordable, it’s certainly not lacking in features. Plus, it’s still got to live up to the premium expectations that come with a RoG product.
ASUS RoG Gladius II Core Gaming Mouse
Equipped with the fantastic PAW3327 “gaming-grade” optical sensor, the new RoG Gladius II Core can operate from 200 DPI all the way up to 6200 DPI. With the ability to track at up to 220 inches per second and with 30g acceleration, it should be pretty damn accurate and reliable, even in the hands of some of the most frantic gamers. Furthermore, ASUS has put the mouse on a diet, making it a whopping 20% lighter than the original Gladius. However, the best feature has to be the swappable switches. Want to change the click response or replace a tired switch? It’s just pull, plug and play!
Features
- Classic ROG Gladius ergonomics, with discrete left and right buttons, lightweight design and durable non-slip side grips etched with the iconic ROG totem
- Gaming-grade PAW3327 optical sensor with up to 6200 DPI for fast, accurate tracking
- ROG-exclusive push-fit switch-socket design to vary click resistance and extend the lifespan of the mouse
- Intuitive ASUS Armoury II software for easy customization of buttons, performance and lighting settings1
What ASUS Had to Say
“ROG Gladius II Core channels the classic Gladius optical gaming mouse spirit into an accessible new form, sporting non-slip sides etched with the iconic ROG totem. Gladius II Core has a 6200-dpi optical sensor, and independent left and right buttons for accurate response and precise control. With right-handed ergonomics for extended comfort, a fatigue-preventing lightweight build, push-fit switch sockets and integrated Aura Sync illumination, Gladius II Core is primed for outstanding victories.”- ASUS