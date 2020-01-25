ASUS ROG Launches its Bezel-Free Kit for Multi-Monitor Setups

If you utilize a multi-monitor setup for your work or play, then one of the biggest disappointments is when the bezel gap (where the monitors align) catches your eye.

If you do find that problem to be a thorn in your system’s side, then we have good news for you. In announcing their latest product release, ASUS ROG has officially launched its bezel-free kit to, effectively, blur the lines beyond recognition.

ASUS ROG Bezel-Free Multi-Monitor Kit

Many monitors specifically marketed towards the multi-screen setup often like to try and market themselves as being bezel-free when the truth is that while the size can be reduced to a minimum point, it still has to be there. You know, to actually hold the screen in place.

While the kit from ASUS ROG doesn’t necessarily remove that issue, what it can do is effectively provide a cover that can mask the bezel to the point that it becomes much less visibly notable and, more so, give the impression of a seamless transition.

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“ROG Bezel-Free Kit is an accessory that enables gamers with multiple-monitor setups to visually eliminate the gaps where their displays connect. Creating the appearance of one extra-large wraparound monitor for a totally immersive gameplay experience. ROG Bezel-Free Kit contains optical micro-structures that refract light, bending it inward to hide the bezels underneath.”

How Much Do These Cost?

Now, to get this kit to work, your setup does have to be inline with what ASUS recommends. This includes, for example, that your monitor is ideally 27″ and that the existing bezels are no larger than 13mm. Setting your screens up at a 130º angle, however, utilizing this kit (through refraction) will result in your bezels practically vanishing!

Quite frankly, I’m more than a little impressed with the design. With it being available to purchase for $110, it’s also perhaps a lot less expensive than you might have thought.

You can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this design? Are you considering getting the kit? – Let us know in the comments!