ASUS RoG Maximus XI Formula Z390 Motherboard Review

ASUS Rog Maximum XI Formula

The Z390 launch is packed with high-end motherboard, ready to tackle the demands of the new Intel i9-9900K that launches today also. ASUS has a huge range of motherboards launching too. From their standard Z390’s, through to their mid-range STRIX boards, to their high-end RoG Maximus XI series. Today, we’ve already seen their Maximus XI Hero, the mid-range board of the high-end boards! However, here’s one of their more extreme models, the Maximus XI Formula. It packs plenty of features similar to the Hero, but just a few tweaks that give it a bit of an edge; hopefully it’ll perform faster as a result also.

The Formula comes equipped with support for both 8th Gen and 9th Gen Intel CPUs. Of course, this is true of all Z390 motherboards. If you’re running water cooling, you’ll find a huge VRM heatsink, which comes with CrossChill EK III blocks pre-fitted, so you can just plumb it straight in. Blazing fast gaming networking thanks to the phenomenal Aquantia 5G LAN chip, as well as Intel Gigabyte Ethernet, and 2×2 802.11ac WiFi. Of course, you still get all the usual delights of a high-end motherboard, with armoured hardware, chunky cooling, extensive connectivity, RGB, and loads of overclocking features.

Features

LGA1151 socket for 9th/8th -gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors

CrossChill EK III and Water Cooling Zone: Keep your system cool when the action heats up

ROG Eco-System: ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, including headers for both standard and addressable RGB strips.

Gaming connectivity: Aquantia 5G LAN, Intel Gigabit Ethernet, LANGuard, 2×2 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Dual M.2, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C™ connectors.

Change to 5-way Optimization: Automated system-wide tuning, providing AI Overclocking and cooling profiles tailor-made for your rig

Gaming Audio: SupremeFX and Sonic Studio III – High fidelity audio that draws you deeper into the action.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say

“ROG Maximus XI Formula exhibits the sleek, refined and functional design that has become iconic in the Maximus motherboard series. With its distinctive integrated CrossChill EK 2” LiveDash OLED with more custom features III cooling block, intelligent overclocking software and a stunning polished-mirror finish, the latest-generation Formula is all set to make your showcase rig shine.” – ASUS

What’s in the Box

