ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII Z490 Motherboard Range Leaks

In the last few days, we’ve been absolutely inundated with leaks surrounding the upcoming Z490 motherboard platform. So many, in fact, that it would be rather laborious to link them all individually. So if you want to see what’s appeared online so far, you can check the link here!

In a report via Videocardz, however, yet more cards from ASUS have appeared, this time around, however, it’s from their highly-anticipated Maximus XII series of releases!

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII

In the image leaked below, we can see four specific motherboard designs. These represent the following releases from the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII range of Z490 motherboards:

ROG Maximus XII Formula

ROG Maximus XII Extreme

ROG Maximus XII Hero (Wi-Fi)

ROG Maximus XII Apex

Most interestingly, however, with the specifications for the line-up also revealed, for those of you who like your fast RAM, these could be some pretty impressive designs!

What Do We Think?

With all designs offering RAM speed support of up to (and even over) 4800MHz, these are going to be pretty quick in terms of memory speed. Put simply, while we all knew that the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII range was going to be one of the most-powerful series available, these specifications (which you can check out below) certainly seem to cement that fact. Just don’t expect them to be cheap!

