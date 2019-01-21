ASUS ROG Mothership – The Ultimate Laptop

ASUS ROG Mothership

We love the flagship ASUS Zepherus laptops, we even own one ourselves. However, after today, it feels like a box of hot trash compared to the Mothership. This may be the greatest laptop ever created. However, when it could cost north of £5000, it’s definitely not a simple play thing.

Sporting a chassis design that’s significantly slimmer than last years models, it’s pretty sleek for such a large laptop. It’s still just as heavy as the old ones though, given the amount of cooling and hardware it features. The big size means it can sport a whopping 17.3″ 144 Hz FHD IPS Panel, or a full 4K panel as desired.

It’ll feature flagship i9 processors, as well as the RTX 2080 graphics card. Not the Max Q, but the full fat, full power graphics chip for class-leading performance. If that’s not enough, you can have up to 64GB of DDR4 2666, and 3 x 512 GB PCIe NVMe drives.

A laptop, well, desktop replacement, this may be. However, it has quite the party trick. The keyboard comes off with a simple lift, the monitor props back and it becomes a desktop unit. The opening at the back allows for better airflow too, so it’s not just a simple party trick.

