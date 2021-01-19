ASUS ROG Phone 3 Images Leak

Back in 2018, ASUS announced the release of its original ROG Phone, and, overall, it’s hard to deny that while it failed to break into the mainstream (largely due, I suspect, to lack of advertising and/or consumer awareness), in terms of specifications, it was undoubtedly one of the most impressive smartphone designs released for quite some time. – While the release of the ROG Phone 2 back in 2019 certainly saw some pretty significant improvements to the original design, however, given the lack of a new ROG Phone in 2020, it was more than a little unclear as to whether ASUS intended to give this product line another bash. – Well, following a report via AndroidCentral, images have leaked online seemingly all but confirming that a brand new ROG Phone is on the way!

ASUS ROG Phone 3

In terms of specifications or confirmation about what we can expect, unfortunately, we are limited to what we can see in the images above and below. It is, however, being suggested that ASUS is very much keen to practically remove any bezel to the edge of the phone in order to maximize the size of the display. More so, as this is an ASUS ROG Phone, you can undoubtedly expect some pretty hefty resolutions and stonkingly high refresh rates on offer here as, if you were not aware, the previous launches from this line-up have always placed an incredibly strong emphasis on not so much top-end as ultimate-end mobile gaming.

When Will It Be Launched?

With models currently undergoing testing in China, it would seem relatively fair to suggest that the ASUS Rog Phone 3 will be launched at some point before the end of this year. So if you take your mobile gaming very seriously, you’re undoubtedly going to want to keep an eye on this as, quite frankly, we expect some very big things from this new updated design.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!