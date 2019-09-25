ASUS ROG Phone II Now Available in the US

With it being around 18-months now since the launch of the original ASUS ROG Phone, it’s entirely understandable that they would want to follow up this phone with a 2nd-generation release. Gaming on smartphones is becoming more and more popular and with Razer being the only other company (that I’m aware of) to specifically market a product with this as a key priority, there is undoubtedly a market for them.

Following a release in Japan last July, however, the ASUS ROG Phone II has taken its time to hit Western markets. In a report via Android Central, however, is it now officially available to purchase in America.

ASUS ROG Phone II

So, just how good is this smartphone? Well, in general terms, this is packaging all the performance and specifications you would want to see from a phone with gaming as its key function. Such features include:

6.6-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 855+ processor

12GB of RAM

512GB of storage

6000mAh battery (pretty huge by normal industry standards)

For more details on the specification, you can check out the link here!

Available for $900, the ASUS ROG Phone II is available to order now with shipping dates expected to start on September 30th.

What Do We Think?

This is clearly a very strong smartphone packing some impressive technology inside it. I mean, 12GB of RAM? That’s more than a lot of people have in their desktop PCs.

In terms of when we’ll get a release on this side of the pond, however? Well, all indications point to a release date of November 15th. Albeit, we should note that in terms of what will happen to the price between here and there (as traditionally the US generally gets this technology at a comparatively cheaper price), we’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the ASUS ROG Phone II? – Let us know in the comments!