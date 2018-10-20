ASUS ROG Ryou 240 AIO CPU Cooler Review

Introduction

ASUS ROG Ryou 240

ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) is a branding that, in relative terms, is rather new. Despite that, the ROG name has quickly managed to associate itself with some of the best consumer products currently available on the market. In terms of PC components, it’s relatively safe to say that their ASUS ROG branding is best associated with motherboards and graphics cards. Well, at least for the moment. That is, however, all set to change!

With ASUS looking to branch into more areas of computer component designs, we have been able to review their latest ASUS ROG Ryou CPU cooler. This is an AIO liquid cooler designed with a 240 radiator. There are, however, more than a few factors that make this stand-out from the wide variety of these cooler types on offer!

While this may on the surface appear to be a relatively standard 240 RGB AIO liquid cooler, it does have a rather cool secret! Read on for more!

Features

With this being one of the first ASUS ROG branded coolers, we have high hopes for this! Particularly when you see such impressive product features.

1.77”colour OLED for real-time system stats and personalized logos or animations

ROG-designed radiator fans for optimized airflow and static pressure

LiveDash one-stop control centre for lighting and OLED display

Individually addressable RGB and NCVM coating pump cover accentuates the sleek, modern aesthetics

Styled to complement ROG motherboards, at the centre stage of your build

Reinforced, sleeved tubing for increased durability

What ASUS ROG Had To Say

“ROG Ryuo is a series of high-performance CPU liquid coolers designed for compact and mid-sized gaming builds. As the first CPU coolers from ROG, the Ryuo series brings the performance, features and design details you expect from ROG to a vital part of your gaming system. Featuring an embedded 1.77-inch LiveDash colour OLED display that enables monitoring of real-time system stats as well as displaying personalized image or animation, ROG Ryuo lets you ensure your system both runs and looks its best. Together with Aura Sync support for harmonized RGB lighting effects, ROG Ryuo coolers deliver stunning aesthetics along with game-changing performance.” – ASUS ROG

Technical Information

For more in-depth technical specification, please visit the official product page in the link here!

Exterior Packaging

The packaging to the ASUS ROG Ryou is truly excellent. Not only does it carry all the colours and branding well associated with them, but the front of the packaging provides a nice, large, image of the cooler including the radiator, fans and CPU block. There is also some nice lightly embossed silver highlights which we’ve tweaked the brightness so you can hopefully make them out.

The rear packaging provides all of the products key features and specifications in nice, easy to understand, writing and pictures. The information provided is of excellent quality and tells you everything you could need to know about this cooler at a very quick glance.