ASUS ROG Ryuo AIO Series Now Available for Pre-Order

Now Available in the UK

ASUS‘ Ryou all-in-one liquid CPU cooler shown at CES 2018 is now finally available for pre-order in the UK. Users can choose between a 120mm radiator or 240mm version, both using the latest generation Asetek core. Unlike ASUS’ Ryujin AIO, the Ryou uses a more conventional look.

However, it retains the OLED feature with a socket illuminated by nine addressable LEDs. That means users can readily synchronize it with their supporting ASUS motherboard. The OLED itself can output 160 x 128 resolution with 16-bit color images. Users can put their own logo in JPG or GIF format, and even have it animated.

For users who want this screen for functional use, the LiveDash feature is available. This can monitor your hardware and display system vitals like temperatures, voltages, fan speeds. System monitoring is powered by the standard ROG utility, so no additional software is required. In case users are using a non-ASUS motherboard, there is also a stand-alone app available to enable monitoring.

As for the fans that go with the radiator, the company applies some aspects of what they have learned from cooling ROG graphics cards. These use the in-house designed Wing-blade fans, optimized for high-airflow/. In fact, it generates 81 CFM at 2,500 RPM, while maxing out at 37.6dBA.

How Much is the ASUS ROG Ryou AIO?

Both are now listed via OverclockersUK with the 120mm version for £129.95 120mm and £159.95 for the 240mm version.