ASUS RoG STRIX Flare Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review
Peter Donnell / 1 min ago
RoG STRIX Flare
There are many impressive keyboards on the market already, but hey, we’ve always got the room for more! The new model from ASUS looks set to be their new flagship model. The RoG STRIX Flare promises all the high-end features any enthusiast PC owner and gamer could ask for. From the stay-at-home gamer who just wants to get their RGB game on, to the eSports champion looking to win tournaments, it ticks all the right boxes, at least on paper.
Features
Equipped with full Cherry MX switches, you know you’re going to get that same flawless switch performance we’ve known and loved for decades. Add to that some powerful RGB lighting, a customisable badge system, multimedia keys, and much more, and you’ve got a very well equipped gaming keyboard. Of course, specs are great, but let’s see how it looks and performs in the real world!
- German-made Cherry MX RGB mechanical key switches that deliver satisfying mechanical feel with optimal actuation – The choice of professional gamers and enthusiasts
- Customisable illuminated badge – Boast your ROG pride or show your flair with a personal or team insignia
- Dedicated media keys and volume wheel positioned on the left for instant in-game audio control, a USB passthrough for easy connection and a detachable soft-touch wrist rest
- Individually backlit keys and vibrant underglow powered by Aura Sync RGB lighting technology
- Map macros on-the-fly to our fully programmable keys, adjust settings with enhanced ROG
- Armoury II software, and store profiles on the keyboard’s onboard memory
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
What ASUS Had to Say
“Flare up your game with ROG Strix Flare – a mechanical gaming keyboard that’s got everything you want and more. Feel the satisfaction of every keystroke with world-renowned Cherry MX switches. Enjoy instant access to dedicated media keys on the upper left while gaming. And experience an unparalleled level of personalisation with a customisable badge illuminated by Aura Sync RGB lighting. Boast your gaming flair as you dominate the battlefield.” – ASUS