ASUS RoG STRIX Flare Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

RoG STRIX Flare

There are many impressive keyboards on the market already, but hey, we’ve always got the room for more! The new model from ASUS looks set to be their new flagship model. The RoG STRIX Flare promises all the high-end features any enthusiast PC owner and gamer could ask for. From the stay-at-home gamer who just wants to get their RGB game on, to the eSports champion looking to win tournaments, it ticks all the right boxes, at least on paper.

Features

Equipped with full Cherry MX switches, you know you’re going to get that same flawless switch performance we’ve known and loved for decades. Add to that some powerful RGB lighting, a customisable badge system, multimedia keys, and much more, and you’ve got a very well equipped gaming keyboard. Of course, specs are great, but let’s see how it looks and performs in the real world!

German-made Cherry MX RGB mechanical key switches that deliver satisfying mechanical feel with optimal actuation – The choice of professional gamers and enthusiasts

Customisable illuminated badge – Boast your ROG pride or show your flair with a personal or team insignia

Dedicated media keys and volume wheel positioned on the left for instant in-game audio control, a USB passthrough for easy connection and a detachable soft-touch wrist rest

Individually backlit keys and vibrant underglow powered by Aura Sync RGB lighting technology

Map macros on-the-fly to our fully programmable keys, adjust settings with enhanced ROG

Armoury II software, and store profiles on the keyboard’s onboard memory

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say