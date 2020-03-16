ASUS ROG Strix GA35-G35DX – A Truly Powerful Gaming PC!

When it comes to gaming PCs, many consumers generally tend to prefer buying a pre-built system rather than making their own and there is a good argument to be made for that decision. While I always prefer to build my own systems, I must admit that there is always something a little more reassuring about just letting someone else do the hard work for you. There is, after all, rarely an occasion when I’ve finished my build to find that I’ve gotten EVERYTHING correct on the first attempt.

Well, if you’re going to buy a system off anyone, ASUS is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most reputable names out there and with the launch of the ROG Strix GA35-G35DX, we may have one of their most potent system specifications to date!

ASUS ROG Strix GA35-G35DX

Featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and an Nvidia 2080 Ti, this already pretty much packs one of the most potent combinations currently available on the market. We should also mention, it comes with 64GB of DDR4 RAM. Overall, the specifications are obscenely good!

As part of their GA35 range of pre-built system releases, the G35DX undoubtedly represents the most powerful model available. In addition, and arguably, also the highest spec pre-built PC currently available on the market!

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“Dominate game worlds and beyond with the powerful ROG Strix GA35. Action-packed gameplay runs fast and fluid on Windows 10 Pro OS and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2080 Ti graphics card, while up to a 16-core AMD® Ryzen™ 9 3950X CPU accelerates demanding workloads like content creation and heavy multitasking. Tournament-ready performance is bolstered by an easy-carry design with an integrated handle, two hot-swap SSD bays to quickly change drives, and Keystone II technology. For easy profile switching at competitions and LANs.”

How Much Will it Cost?

At the time of writing, ASUS has yet to confirm any prices for this system. The short version is though, that it’s probably going to be amazingly expensive. By that, we mean (probably) around £3,500-£4,000.

For more information on this system range, you can check out the official website via the link here!

Will it be worth that kind of money though? Well, clearly only a select few people are going to be even able to consider it. For this specification, however, it’s undoubtedly going to still remain very popular. Particularly for those looking for what is (arguably) the best pre-built PC currently available! – I wonder if ASUS accepts kidneys as a form of payment?…

What do you think? Are you impressed with this system? – Let us know in the comments!