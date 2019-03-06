ASUS RoG STRIX Gaming RTX 2060 Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Features 3. Packaging 4. A Closer Look 5. How We Test 6. Synthetic Benchmarks 7. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 8. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 9. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 10. Battlefield V 11. Metro Exodus 12. Ray Tracing and DLSS 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Final Thoughts 15. View All Pages

STRIX Gaming RTX 2060

While the RTX cards have been with us a little while now, we’ve somehow struggled to get our hands on an RTX 2060! However, today is a great day, as the lovely ASUS Strix RTX 2060 is here at eTeknix HQ.

Featuring the typical ASUS STRIX cooler design we’ve all come to know and love, this RTX 2060 should deliver fantastic performance. Given that this same cooler design is capable of cooling some of the fastest GPUs on the market, it should have no issues with the more affordable RTX 2060 chipset.

Are you looking to enter the world of Ray Tracing and DLSS? Then let’s dive in for a closer look at what this GPU has to offer!

What ASUS Had to Say