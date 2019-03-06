ASUS RoG STRIX Gaming RTX 2060 Graphics Card Review

STRIX Gaming RTX 2060

While the RTX cards have been with us a little while now, we’ve somehow struggled to get our hands on an RTX 2060! However, today is a great day, as the lovely ASUS Strix RTX 2060 is here at eTeknix HQ.

Featuring the typical ASUS STRIX cooler design we’ve all come to know and love, this RTX 2060 should deliver fantastic performance. Given that this same cooler design is capable of cooling some of the fastest GPUs on the market, it should have no issues with the more affordable RTX 2060 chipset.

Are you looking to enter the world of Ray Tracing and DLSS? Then let’s dive in for a closer look at what this GPU has to offer!

What ASUS Had to Say

“The ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 2060 teams up NVIDIA®’s A-list GPU with an elite cast of specialists, setting the stage for epic gaming action. Gargantuan power delivery provides the muscle to push overclocking boundaries, while cooling that’s honed to perfection keeps the spotlight squarely on Turing™’s performance. And with an arsenal of utilities that allow you to customize and tweak this extreme hardware, you call the shots.”

