ASUS ROG STRIX GO CORE Gaming Headset Review

ASUS continues to impress with their gaming peripherals. They’ve always had a relentless focus on premium hardware for their STRIX range so that gamers know they’re getting the best. Power supplies, motherboards, graphics cards and more fall under the STRIX banner, and also, headsets. Just look at the mighty ROG DELTA headset we reviewed last year! Then we have their latest model, the STRIX GO (USB version) and the STRIX GO CORE (3.5mm version).

ASUS ROG STRIX GO CORE

It’s really well equipped and features impressive hardware support since it’s just a 3.5mm jack. That means it’ll work on PC, Mac, mobile, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It features a pair of 40mm 32 Ohm drivers, with a range of 20 to 40kHz. That’s good enough to give it a Hi-Res Audio certification. You also get a uni-directional 100-10kHz microphone with a -45 dB sensitivity. The whole headset clocks in at just 252g.

Check out the full specifications here.

Features