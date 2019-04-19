ASUS RoG STRIX Helios Tempered Glass PC Gaming Case Review

ASUS RoG STRIX Helios – “Made for Showcase Builds”

There are plenty of high-end cases to pick from these days, but ASUS want to throw a new option into the ring with the STRIX Helios. This is a big, bold, and a rather expensive chassis that’s sure to appeal to the enthusiast crowd. Of course, for those rocking an ASUS motherboard, graphics card, CPU cooler, power supply and other hardware, it’s obviously going to have a strong appeal. However, is it any good and will the ASUS fans (and others) love what it has to offer? Let’s find out!

Features

At this price, you would expect a lot of cool features, and you would be right! It comes with three sides of tempered glass, custom etched with ASUS graphics. If that wasn’t enough, it’s also lit up with Aura Sync RGB lighting, surrounded by gorgeous black brushed aluminium. It’ll handle big hardware too, with room for an EATX motherboard, 420mm front panel radiator, huge graphics cards and much more. So, it’s ticking all the right boxes so far. Now, let’s dive in for a closer look at what it has to offer.

Premium design & aesthetics: Made for showcase builds with three tempered-glass panels, brushed-aluminium frame and integrated Aura Sync RGB front lighting

Clean build made easy: A multifunction cover with graphics card holders, a PSU shroud and a translucent rear cable cover offer effortless cable management

Versatile GPU mounting: Install three graphics cards in standard orientation, or two vertically for extra showcase flair using a bundled bracket

Ready for serious cooling: Supports an up to EATX motherboard, with room for 420mm front radiators and water-cooling pump and reservoir

Advanced I/O panel: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™ port, four USB 3.0 ports, an RGB-lighting control button and a fan-speed control button

Comfortable case handles: Easily carry your prized build to LAN parties with ergonomic and stylish fabric handles

What ASUS Had to Say?

“ROG Strix Helios is a premium mid-tower gaming case with three tempered-glass panels, refined aluminum frame and integrated front-panel RGB lighting. Built-in cable management, including a multifunction cover with GPU braces, keeps the interior sharp and tidy. Engineered for expandability and performance, it’s ready for an up to EATX motherboard and serious water-cooling setups – making it the perfect choice for a classic ROG showcase build.” – ASUS

Product Trailer