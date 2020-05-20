ASUS ROG STRIX-I Gaming Z490 Motherboard Review

/ 5 seconds ago

Next Page »

ASUS ROG STRIX-I Gaming Z490 Motherboard

We really don’t see too many mini-ITX motherboards these days, and mATX boards even less so. However, we’ve been lucky enough to receive the new ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-I Gaming motherboard, which looks perfect for those wanting big performance in a compact form factor. It’s part of their STRIX series, so you know it’s got to be pretty good to fit in with that range, and it’ll be tuned heavily towards the gaming market. It’s certainly one fantastic looking motherboard, and despite the compact form factor, it still promises a lot of features and big performance.

ASUS ROG STRIX-I Gaming Z490 Motherboard

ASUS ROG STRIX-I Gaming Z490 Motherboard Review 1

Despite being a smaller motherboard, it still manages to pack an impressive 8 + 2 Power Stage, so it should be pretty capable at pushing good clock speeds out of the new 10th Gen Intel flagships. Plus, despite only having dual DIMMS, it’ll support the newer Double-Capacity DDR4 modules, allowing 32GB per slot. There are dual M.2 mounts, there’s two networking options, high-end audio on-board, and plenty more beyond then. That goes quite a long way to explain the premium price tag, but if the performance is as good as we hope, it’ll be worth every penny.

Features

  • Socket LGA 1200
  • Intel Z490 Chipset
  • ProCool II Power Connector
  • 8 + 2 DRMOS Power Stage
  • Upgraded Chokes
  • AI Overclocking / Cooling / Networking
  • Double Capacity DIMM Support
  • Dual M.2
  • Intel WiFi 6 and 2.5G
  • Sonic Studio III
ASUS ROG STRIX-I Gaming Z490 Motherboard Review 2

What ASUS Had to Say

“Any mini-ITX build with ROG Strix Z490-I Gaming motherboard as its backbone is going to punch well above its weight. With boosted power delivery, innovative active cooling design, plus the all-new Triple-decker Heatsink, ROG Strix Z490-I Gaming is the perfect compact platform for the latest Intel® Core™ processors.” – ASUS

Z490 Motherboard Reviews

Of course, today is the launch of the new Z490 motherboards as well as the new 10th Gen CPUs from Intel. Check out all of our Z490 reviews below.

ASUS Maximus XII EXTREME
ASUS Maximus XII Hero Wifi
ASUS STRIX-E Gaming
ASUS STRIX-I Gaming
ASUS TUF Z490 PLUS WiFi
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS PRO AX
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS XTREME
Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra
MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk
MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi
MSI Z490 ACE
MSI Z490 GODLIKE
MSI Z490 Unify

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend