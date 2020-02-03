ASUS ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super ‘White Edition’ Nears Launch

Towards the latter part of 2019, ASUS released a ‘White Edition’ of its flagship ROG Strix 2080 Ti. The graphics card was, essentially, mostly the same as the base model except it came in a very eye-catching ‘white/blue’ coloring.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, it looks like ASUS is set to repeat the process by launching a similar version for their Nvidia 2080 ‘Super’.

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super ‘White Edition’

In the images leaked, the graphics card retains the black PCB from the original graphics card but sees the card coloring changed to this brilliant white design.

While some people are not entirely happy that ASUS retained the black PCB (which they feel spoils the overall aesthetic) it seems that similar to the prior ‘white edition’ card this new version might pack a few little clock speed upgrades.

Clock Speeds

Some of the speculation surrounding the graphics cards suggests that, to make the model slightly different from the base version (in more than just the coloring) ASUS may look to slightly tweak and improve its existing 1650 MHz base and 1860 MHz boost speed ever so slightly faster!

At the time of writing, it’s unclear as to how much better this ‘White Edition’ GPU will be. The short version is, however, probably not massively more. Just enough, mostly, to make it different.

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing, this is clearly a premature leak. As such, we have no idea as to when this graphics card will officially be launched. Based on the quality of the images, however, it does appear that someone may have got overzealous on a PR NDA and, by proxy, that means that a release is likely only just around the corner.

As for how much this version will cost? Well, that again is open to speculation. Based on ASUS’s other 2080 ‘Super’ models, however, we’d expect a price in the region of £700-£800.

What do you think? Do you like the design of this graphics card? Are you currently after an upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!