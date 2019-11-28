ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti White is GORGEOUS

Just when you think the world of graphics cards couldn’t get any more mixed up, they do. The masters of the white GPU special edition at GALAX are making a black graphics card. Then, out of nowhere, ASUS counter this with them making a white card instead of their usual black card.

The new card is nothing short of a flagship gaming card. It’s a custom Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, so for one, it’s bloody fast, and two, it’s bloody expensive.

The new cooler is all white, with a white backplate for good measure. They’ve kept the PCB black though, which I think provides a great contrast to the white so I’ll allow it, ha!

The card still has the same STRIX design we know and love. So that’s a huge cooler, triple fans, and a boat-load of RGB thrown in for good measure.

The card runs at 1770 MHz Boost, with stock 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory. Plus, it’s a bargain at just 1600 EUR including taxes. No wait, not bargain, I meant really expensive. It looks great though!

