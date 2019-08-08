ASUS ROG Strix RX 5700 XT Review Kit Leaks

With the formal announcement and release of the custom AIB 5700 (and XT) graphics cards expected over the coming weeks, we have already seen a number of leaks surrounding what the various manufacturers might have in stall for us. We have, for example, already seen leaks of at least one of the upcoming ASUS GPU releases. The short version is, however, that based on what we have seen so far, we expect them to be larger, faster, quieter and cooler. Fairly standard expectations of any custom AIB launch when compared to the reference model.

As such, in a report via Videocardz, with the review kit leaking for the ASUS ROG Strix 5700 XT graphics card, it’s no surprise to see that these are some of the more notable features discussed within it.

ASUS ROG Strix 5700 XT

So, firstly we should point out that these are figures provided by ASUS and, therefore, are not exactly independent. Based on what we can see, however, it seems pretty clear that they have made significant improvements to the reference design.

For example, ASUS report a 4.7% score improvement in 3DMark 11. In addition, however, they also claim that it runs 32% quieter while also being 18% cooler. These latter factors being one of the more notable criticisms of the reference model.

What Do We Think?

The ASUS release kit did not include any gaming benchmarks nor, indeed, anything beyond the PCMark 11 test. As such, it’s still more than a little unclear just how good these custom AIB graphics cards will be.

We’ve said on many occasions that the real test here is how they are going to stack up in direct competition. Specifically, to the Nvidia 2070 and the more recently released ‘Super’ variant. With the graphics cards expected to release over the next month, however, we don’t have long to wait to find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!