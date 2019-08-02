ASUS ROG Strix Scar III G531GW Laptop Review

If you’re currently in the market for a new gaming laptop then it can not have escaped your attention that ASUS has, without a doubt, one of the most impressive ranges out there. With designs and specifications to suit almost any needs, their ROG (Republic of Gamers) branding has one of the best reputations on the market.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar III

With this in mind, we take a closer look at the ASUS ROG Strix Scar III, the latest release in their highly-popular series featuring both an Intel 9th-Generation 9900k processor, Nvidia 2070 graphics card and a huge 32GB of RAM.

Specifications

As you might expect, the ASUS ROG Scar III range has a number of different model variants. These differences are generally quite minor to the overall design and generally tend to be based upon the processor, graphics card and storage capacity.

The specific model we had was the G531GW which features an Intel 9880H processor, Nvidia 2070 graphics card, 32 GB of RAM, and a 15.6″ 240Hz display. For the sake of clarification, we will simply refer to this particular model in the remainder of the review as the ASUS Scar III.

We have included the specifications below for this system, but for more details on this and the other model variants, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What ASUS Had to Say