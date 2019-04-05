ASUS RoG STRIX Scope RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

/ 4 hours ago

ASUS RoG STRIX Scope RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

ASUS RoG STRIX Scope

A lot of keyboards are launched every year, but most of them are pretty much the same. Sure, the new ASUS RoG STRIX Scope has a lot in common with most of them, it’s a keyboard. However, it packs in a few cool features that help it stand out from the crowd. Features like the extra-wide Ctrl key for FPS gaming, the Stealth Key for instant privacy, AURA Sync RGB, durable build quality, Armoury II software support and more.

Of course, it features all the usual high-end bells and whistles too. You can expect a choice of Cherry MX switches, so you know you’re getting great quality and reliable performance. If that’s not enough, the aluminium top plate, braided cables, Fn-shift and more are all here too. So with that in mind, I’m eager to get cracking and take a closer look at what this keyboard has to offer!

Features

  • Great for FPS games : Extra-wide, ergonomic Xccurate Ctrl key means fewer missed clicks for greater FPS precision
  • Stealth key: Tap to hide all apps and mute audio for instant privacy; tap again to play on
  • Cherry MX switches: German-made, micro-switched actuators for precision input with tactile feedback
  • Durable construction: Aluminum top plate with striking slash aesthetic for everyday resilience with a dash of style
  • Unlimited customization: Aura Sync RGB LED technology for unlimited personalization options
  • Macros, management and memory: Quickly map command sequences to selected keys, adjust settings with enhanced Armoury II software, and store profiles using onboard memory

Specifications

What ASUS Had to Say

“The ROG Strix Scope mechanical keyboard was designed with the most discerning gamers in mind. First demoed at CES in our private media suite under the codename CTRL, the Strix Scope is making its official debut this month with a name to match the genre that inspired its creation. The newest addition to our family of keyboards, the Strix Scope leverages our Xccurate design to deploy an oversized, stabilized Ctrl key that’s easier to reach with your pinky. This creates a larger target when you need to crouch, walk, dock, or lie prone in your favorite first-person shooter.”

