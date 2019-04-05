ASUS RoG STRIX Scope RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

ASUS RoG STRIX Scope

A lot of keyboards are launched every year, but most of them are pretty much the same. Sure, the new ASUS RoG STRIX Scope has a lot in common with most of them, it’s a keyboard. However, it packs in a few cool features that help it stand out from the crowd. Features like the extra-wide Ctrl key for FPS gaming, the Stealth Key for instant privacy, AURA Sync RGB, durable build quality, Armoury II software support and more.

Of course, it features all the usual high-end bells and whistles too. You can expect a choice of Cherry MX switches, so you know you’re getting great quality and reliable performance. If that’s not enough, the aluminium top plate, braided cables, Fn-shift and more are all here too. So with that in mind, I’m eager to get cracking and take a closer look at what this keyboard has to offer!

Features

Great for FPS games : Extra-wide, ergonomic Xccurate Ctrl key means fewer missed clicks for greater FPS precision

Extra-wide, ergonomic Xccurate Ctrl key means fewer missed clicks for greater FPS precision Stealth key: Tap to hide all apps and mute audio for instant privacy; tap again to play on

Cherry MX switches: German-made, micro-switched actuators for precision input with tactile feedback

Durable construction: Aluminum top plate with striking slash aesthetic for everyday resilience with a dash of style

Unlimited customization: Aura Sync RGB LED technology for unlimited personalization options

Macros, management and memory: Quickly map command sequences to selected keys, adjust settings with enhanced Armoury II software, and store profiles using onboard memory

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASUS product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say