ASUS RoG STRIX X570-E Gaming Motherboard Preview & Unboxing

STRIX X570-E Gaming

We’ve already taken a look at the Aorus X570 Master, Aorus X570 I Pro, and the MSI MEG X570 ACE motherboards. However, we kick things off today with our first look at an upcoming ASUS X570 motherboard! It’s not the most expensive motherboard in their range, but it’s certainly up there when it comes to enthusiast hardware. It comes crammed full of high-end features that are sure to tickle the interest of those building a high-end gaming PC.

Features

AM4 socket: Ready for 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors to maximize connectivity and speed with up to two M.2 Drives, USB 3.2 Gen2 and AMD StoreMI

Aura Sync RGB: ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, including RGB headers and addressable Gen 2 GRB headers

Optimal Power Solution: 12+4 power stages with ProCool II power connector, alloy chokes and durable capacitors to support multi-core processors

Comprehensive cooling: Active chipset heatsink, MOS heatsink with 8mm heatpipe, dual on-board M.2 heatsinks and a water pump + header

Gaming connectivity: Supports PCIe 4.0, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2 and features dual M.2 and USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C connectors

Gaming networking: 2.5Gbps LAN and Intel Gigabit Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with MU-MIMO, and gateway teaming via GameFirst V

5-Way Optimization: Automated system-wide tuning, providing overclocking and cooling profiles that are tailor made for your rig

Gaming audio: High fidelity audio with SupremeFX S1220A, DTS® Sound Unbound and Sonic Studio III to draw you deeper into the action

Easy DIY: ROG-patented pre-mounted I/O shield, ASUS SafeSlot, ASUS Node connector and BIOS Flashback™ for a friendlier building experience

3rd Gen Ryzen Support

This is an AM4 socket motherboard, so pretty much any Ryzen CPU will fit. However, you’ll only get life out of 2nd and 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs. Unfortunately, X570 has no 1st Gen Ryzen support, as we covered in our X570 Buying Guide here. Of course, there are benefits to 3rd Gen that you can only get on X570, such as PCIe 4.0 functionality.

Style and Power

First up, we have to say that this is an absolutely gorgeous looking motherboard. The monochrome finish is sure to blend into just about any system build we can think of. Of course, it’s not all show and no go either. There’s a pair of massive heatsinks for their ProCool II system. The massive heatsinks are joined with an equally massive heatsink, which should help with overclocking stability. Power comes from an 8+4 pin configuration and runs through an impressive 12+4 power stage with alloy chokes for added stability.

Connectivity

The motherboard comes with four DIMM slots, for ultra-fast DDR4 memory. However, it also features PCIe 4.0 lanes, with two armoured slots for your GPUs, as well as another full-size slot (not armoured), and two 4x slots. If that’s not enough, there’s also a pair of M.2 mounts, both are PCIe 4.0 ready, and both come equipped with large heatsinks. The heatsinks are clever too, as they join into the chipset heatsink, which is actively cooled; as are pretty much all X570 chipsets.

Of course, you’ll find a plethora of USB headers, with USB 3.2 support. There’s also ultra-fast 2.5 Gbps LAN, and Intel Gigabit Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard. Prefer your wireless? You’ll find the latest WiFi 6 802.11ax with MU-MINO and gateway teaming using GameFirst V.

Audio

One of the strongest feature sets on an ASUS motherboard is always audio. So you’ll find SupremeFX S1220A, which features support for the new DTS Sound Unbound (similar to Dolby Atmos). However, it also features Dual Op Amplifiers for powerful and clear processing.

SYNC

Of course, with AURA SYNC you can add in a bunch of RGB LED and Addressable RGB devices to the motherboard. Furthermore, there’s built-in lighting on the rear I/O housing, as well as the chipset heatsink, allowing you to customise the overall look of the motherboard.

Performance

Unfortunately, there are no figures we can show you at this time. We’re allowed to test them on our test bench, but you will have to wait for the NDA to pass before we can share those figures. Of course, we’ll have a review for you soon enough. For now, though, you can check out our X570 Buying Guide, Ryzen 3rd Gen Buying Guide and why not also check our Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT Buying Guide while you’re at it!

4K Video Preview

Show me More!

Check out our other AMD X570 Motherboard Previews below:

For further information, please check out the official AORUS product page here.