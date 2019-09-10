ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Motherboards Hit Retail Shelves

There is always a very strong market for mini-ITX motherboard designs. Some people, after all, really do prefer their systems to be as sleek and compact as possible. When ASUS announced their ROG Strix X570-I motherboard last July, therefore, it was undoubtedly one of the most interesting products coming to the market. Not only in terms of looks but also performance.

Since that initial announcement, however, we haven’t heard much since. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, if you did have your eye on one of these motherboards then we have some good news for you. They are reportedly set to hit retail shelves at any moment. In fact, perhaps right now as we speak… type.

ASUS ROG Strix X570-I

The motherboard features (in terms of mini-ITX designs) some very interesting features. Most notably amongst them is the use of some very clever interconnected heatsinks using two 30mm fans. These provide some really decent cooling potential between the obviously cramped processor socket and VRM points.

Beyond this, it has many specifications that you would more than expect from the ASUS ROG branding. These include 2 x M.2 drive slots, PCI-E 4.0 support, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and much more! In terms of mini-ITX motherboards using the X570 platform, there are few better than this!

How Much Do They Cost?

Although no retailers have yet (in so far as we can see) released their product page yet, the ASUS ROG Strix X570-I is now formally released with an MSRP of $220.

That might sound like a lot of money for a motherboard, but you really do get what you pay for here and in terms of mini-ITX designs utilizing the AMD Ryzen platform, we honestly can’t think of many with better specifications than this!

What do you think? Do you like the design and specifications? – Let us know in the comments!