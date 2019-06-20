ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ 200Hz Gaming Monitor Now Available

/ 1 min ago
ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ 200Hz Gaming Monitor Now Available

Featuring Quantum-Dot Technology and FALD LED Backlighting

ASUS first previewed the ROG Swift PG35VQ back in CES 2019. Now it is finally available, giving gamers a large 35″ G-Sync Ultimate certified 3440 x 1440 gaming monitor option.

G-Sync Ultimate is of course, NVIDIA’s new high-end gaming display standard with higher refresh rates and HDR certification. In the ROG Swift’s PG35VQ’s case, it has a 200Hz panel and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified.

The Ultra-Wide QHD 3440 x 1440 resolution results in a 21:9 aspect ratio, so it has extra horizontal space than 1440p monitors.

The PG35VQ also features full array local dimming (FALD) LED backlighting that is dynamically controlled across 512 zones. Additionally, the display features Quantum-dot technology, enabling accurate colours and supports a cinema-standard DCI-P3 90% colour gamut.

ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ 200Hz Gaming Monitor Now Available

What ROG-Exclusive Features Does the PG35VQ Have?

Aside from the display features, ASUS also infused ROG-exclusive designs to the high-end monitor. This includes a foolproof VESA mount kit, Aura RGB LED and Smart Fan Control.

ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ 200Hz Gaming Monitor Now Available

Furthermore, the PG35VQ is the first gaming monitor with a built-in ESS 9118 digital-to-analogue converter (DAC). This is a single-chip audio processor delivering 24-bit/192 kHz lossless playback. The result is an unprecedented dynamic range and ultra-low distortion for clear and immersive gaming audio.

How Much is the ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ Gaming Monitor?

The monitor is available now for pre-order with an MSRP of £2699 in the UK.

ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ 200Hz Gaming Monitor Now Available
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!