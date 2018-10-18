ASUS ROG Thor 1200w Platinum Power Supply Review

Introduction

ASUS ROG Thor

ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) is perhaps one of the most prestige gaming brands currently in the PC and laptop market. It is a brand that has become exceptionally well known for their high-end products which include motherboards, laptops and even mobile phones now!

In terms of actual PC components though, there is very little that carries the ASUS ROG brand outside of motherboards, it seems though that that is about to change!

Earlier this year we had the chance to get a close look at the ASUS ROG Thor power supply. During the event we attended, ASUS had it actually mounted on a pole (to represent Thor’s hammer). At the time we expected big things from it, not least because it was one of ASUS first ‘high-performance’ power supplies to carry the Republic of Gamers branding.

Well, the Gods have shone down on our eTeknix offices and the mighty Thor has appeared in person. Let us, therefore, take on the role of Loki and put him to the test to see just how good he really is!

Features

The ASUS ROG Thor is a 1200w power supply which supplies the main +12v through a single-rail. With it being a platinum power supply as well, this should provide some excellent efficient power delivery.

Aura Sync: Advanced customization with addressable RGB LEDs and Aura Sync compatibility

OLED Power Display: Real-time power draw monitoring with OLED Power Display

ROG Thermal Solution: 0db cooling with dustproof IP5X Wing-blade Fan and ROG heatsink design

80 PLUS Platinum: Built with 100% Japanese capacitors and other premium components

Sleeved Cables: For easy building and superior aesthetics

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASUS ROG Thor 1200w product page here.

What ASUS Republic Of Gamers Had to Say

“The ROG Thor 1200W Platinum is the PSU for PC enthusiasts who demand aesthetic excellence and performance perfection. Our first PSU is packed with innovative ideas, including Aura Sync RGB illumination, an integrated OLED information panel, a dustproof Wing-Blade fan, and a large heatsink that enables 0dB operation at higher power draw than typical designs. It also integrates trusted, durable components, like Japanese-made capacitors, to achieve an 80 PLUS® Platinum efficiency certification.” – ASUS ROG

Cabling

With this being non-modular, it’s important to know exactly what cables this power supply is provided with. Although this is detailed on the rear of the packaging we will detail it for you below.

1 x 20+4 main power connector.

2 x CPU Cables

6 x PCIe cables.

3 x SATA Strip cables.

1 x SATA to peripheral cable.

1 X Floppy Disk Adaptor

2 x Addressable RGB cables.

In terms of connectors, this should be more than enough to connect any standard or high-powered gaming PC.