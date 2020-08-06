ASUS ROG Launches World’s First HDMI 2.1 4K 120Hz Monitor

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced that its upcoming 43-inch gaming monitor is the first monitor to receive HDMI 2.1 certification, passing all compatibility and validation tests conducted by leading Allion Labs, Inc – an international company specializing in product testing.

The new ROG monitor is compatible with next-generation consoles, with HDMI 2.1 giving it a full bandwidth of up to 48 Gbps to support 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) visuals at variable refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. Auto Low Latency also enables the game console to control the processing mode of the display, prioritizing low latency or processing quality depending on the content. Allion Labs subjected the monitor to stringent Fixed Rate Link (FRL) tests, including FRL Electrical, FRL Pixel Decoding, and FRL Protocol tests, to ensure full compatibility with upcoming HDMI 2.1 devices.

With the impending arrival of next-generation gaming consoles later this year, ROG has an entire series of HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors for the holiday season. These monitors are available in 27-, 32- and 43-inch models.

As one of the world’s leading gaming monitor brands, ROG constantly pushes boundaries to provide gamers with the most advanced display technologies for breathtaking gaming visuals. ROG was the first in the world to offer gamers the ROG Swift PG258Q 240 Hz gaming monitor, ROG Swift PG43UQ 4K 144 Hz Digital Stream Compression (DSC) gaming monitor and ROG Swift 360 Hz gaming monitor.

