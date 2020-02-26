ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with Ryzen 9 4900HS Hits Retailer

Although there is plenty of news and speculation surrounding the new upcoming range of AMD mobile processors, it should be noted that, to date, Team Red has remained largely quiet on the ‘Ryzen 9′ releases.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that a Romanian retailer might have just gotten a little excited by posting a brand new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop that just happens to feature an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU.

ASUS Laptop Uses New AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Processor

Although, as you might expect, the listing has since been removed. It wasn’t before someone was able to grab these screenshots. In them, we can see confirmation of the laptop’s specifications and, specifically, this new and yet undisclosed processor from AMD.

The specifications do, however, seem to confirm the long-standing rumours that this will be an 8 core/16 thread release. Something more than a little unusual in the mobile CPU market!

What Do We Think?

Based on the specifications, we have to assume that this is going to represent the highest-specification of laptops from ASUS’ new and upcoming range release. With a price in the region of £1900, however, they clearly are not going to be inexpensive solutions!

Given that AMD has already claimed that these are going to be the fastest ever laptop processors though, we can’t wait to see if that’s proven to be the case!

What do you think? Are you excited for the new AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile range? Planning on getting one of them in your next laptop purchase? – Let us know in the comments!