ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX502GW Laptop Review

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX502GW

Over the last few years, ASUS has really pushed its ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand to new heights with the Zephyrus range of laptops. Having reviewed a number of them in the past, we have never failed to be impressed not only with their aesthetics, but also the impressive hardware within.

With specification in mind, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX502GW is no exception to the standard. Featuring an Intel 9th-generation processor, Nvidia 2070 graphics card and a colossal 32GB of RAM, in laptop terms, there is very little else you could want or ask for!

Specifications

As you might expect, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus range has a number of different model variants. These differences are generally quite minor to the overall design and generally tend to be based upon the processor, graphics card and storage capacity.

The specific model we had was the GX502GW which features an Intel 9750H processor, Nvidia 2070 graphics card and a 15.6″ 144Hz display. There is an alternative direct model to the GX502 which features (as the primary difference) a Nvidia 2060 although differing storages sizes are available. Our model, incidentally, had a 1TB NVMe SSD.

We have included the specifications below, but for more details on this and the other model variant, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What ASUS Had to Say