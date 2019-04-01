ASUS ROG Zephyrus S (GX531-GX) Gaming Laptop Review

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S

When it comes to performance laptops, there are very few brands that demand more attention than the ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) Zephyrus range.

In terms of gaming laptops, the Zephyrus design really does look to tick all of the right boxes with high-performance components with an ultra-slim and light weight design.

With this particular model (the GX531-GX) offering both an 8th-generation Intel processor and Nvidia 2080 graphics card, it’s pretty clear that it packs a lot of punch into an overall weight of less than 3KG.

Specifications

As you might expect, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus has a number of slightly different model variants. We know this as we have already reviewed a few of them and, incidentally, also own a couple. These differences are generally quite minor and generally tend to be based upon the graphics card and storage capacity. For example, in this particularly range, SSDs are available from 256GB all the way up to 1TB.

The specific model we had was the GX531 which features an Intel 8750H processor, Nvidia 2080 graphics card and a 15.6″ 144Hz display.

We have included the specifications below, but for more details on this and other model variant, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What Does ASUS Have To Say?