ASUS (Sort Of) Confirms the RTX 2060 SUPER Mobile Exists

Following rumors since the start of the year, we yesterday got formal confirmation that Nvidia was bringing it’s ‘Super’ graphics cards to the laptop platform. Following a number of key product launches (more of which you can learn about here) there was, however, something of a relatively notable omission. Namely, while we had a 2070 and 2080 SUPER, there was no 2060 version.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, it is confirmed that, at the time of writing, no laptops are yet announced that will include this graphics card. It seems, however, that one is (probably) going to be on the way at some point.

Nvidia 2060 SUPER Mobile!

In the report, a slide (reportedly coming directly from ASUS) has seemingly confirmed that, at least in theory, a 2060 SUPER mobile graphics card does exist. So, it does beg the question as to why it hasn’t been launched yet.

Well, the main consensus seems to point to the probability being that the mobile version of it simply wasn’t ‘SUPER’ enough. As such, while Nvidia has confirmed that there is no 2060 SUPER mobile, they haven’t necessarily ruled out a future release of it either.

What Do We Think?

While the SUPER series brought some amazing performance boosts to the desktop versions, it’s still more than a little unclear as to what level of ‘boost’ they’ve given their mobile counterparts. It shouldn’t, in addition, be overlooked that gaming laptops generally tend to fall into one of two categories. Namely, cost-effective or high-performance. As such, it’s also possible that, in terms of audience reach, there simply isn’t that much need for a 2060 SUPER.

Do we think we will see one though? Almost certainly! It seems, however, that for the time being, Nvidia is happy just seeing how the market reacts to their higher-tier versions of the SUPER mobile GPUs.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!