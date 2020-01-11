ASUS STRIX Fresh Ice Editions Look Cool @ CES 2020

There’s always been something appealing about the white editions of high-end hardware. The ASUS STRIX series is always one of the more popular choices for the enthusiast PC gamer, and their new Fresh Ice editions are likely to have many drooling already.

Their new range of Fresh Ice is basically just white editions of existing hardware. For most of it, there’s not really much new beyond that, but I’ll be damned if they don’t look fantastic. However, the new graphics card has a higher clock speed and power limit so should be a touch faster than the stock STRIX card.

Then you have the STRIX LC RGB White AIO. This slick 240 features white tubing, a white pump and loads of RGB. There’s also a lovely STRIX logo on the pump housing.

The STRIX 850W PSU looks stunning with the matte white finish and matching white fan too. O?f course, white cables to back that up too.

The new STRIX X570 CONCEPT MB White Edition. Pretty much what you would expect from their high-end X570 solutions and it looks superb.

Hidden in the mix, their STRIX gaming headset, albeit I think this one has been on the market for a while now.

Finally, we have the STRIX HELIOS PC Case which is also finished in white now. Overall, it’s a stunning set. We’ll update you with prices in the coming days and weeks as all this hits the market. Thoughts?

