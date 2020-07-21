ASUS to Launch the ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Gaming Keyboard

If you take your gaming seriously, then you know having a high-quality keyboard can make a pretty significant difference. With the launch of the ASUS ROG Falchion, therefore, perhaps this is the perfect and final addition simply waiting to be added to your arsenal!

Offering high-performance features, wireless functionality, and a 65% form factor, it certainly seems to be ticking a lot of the right boxes for the more discerning consumer!

ASUS ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Gaming Keyboard

Coming in a 65% form-factor, the ASUS ROG Falchion is slightly smaller than ‘standard’ TKL designs. Despite its size, however, ASUS certainly hasn’t skimped on the features available here. In a report via TechPowerUp, this new gaming keyboard release will include:

Cherry MX switches

RGB illuminated keycaps

Individual-key color customization

An interactive touch panel (for volume and/or scrolling control)

1 ms wireless response time

400-hour battery lifespan

A travel case for when you’re on the move!

Price & Availability

Despite ‘launching’ the ROG Falchion, ASUS has yet to confirm any regional release dates nor how much this will likely cost. Based on the features it provides, however, I would be surprised if this didn’t cost something in the region of £150-£200. So, rather expensive, but then nice things do tend to cost money!

While they haven’t yet added it to their official website, if you want to check out the current range of ASUS ROG keyboard release, you can check out the link here!

