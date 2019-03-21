ASUS TUF B450M-Pro Gaming Motherboard Released

Over the last few months, it seems ASUS have been winning over everyone with their TUF series. The latest addition to their range is the TUF B450M-Pro Gaming, and we’re confident this one will prove a big hit for them too. It comes with support for the latest AMD Ryzen based processors with AM4.

There are some nice features on here too, such as the larger VRM cooling design. That means better overclocking, which is great since all Ryzen’s are unlocked. This is backed up by the 10-phase CPU VRM. Finally, it draws power from an 8-pin EPS connector.

Audio and More

You’ll find decent on-board audio, thanks to the fantastic Realtek ALC1220A Codec. Of course, you’ll find the usual array of USB headers, fans headers, etc. However, there’s also an M.2 slot, allow the use of superfast storage.

Size

Obviously, it’s an mATX solution, so it’ll be supported in a very broad selection of chassis. However, it’ll still support up to two expansion cards for those who need them.

Price and Availability

The board is basically available now, although it make take time for stock to float into the market. However, at just $99, it’s sure to be a big hit.

