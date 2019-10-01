ASUS TUF FX505DV Laptop Review

With the success seen in recent years with the AMD Ryzen processor platform, we had long heard that many laptop manufacturers were starting to turn their attention towards them as a more cost-effective solution to the largely prevalent (and harder to obtain) Intel brand. Well, it may have taken a while, but we’ve finally got one. Courtesy of ASUS we have their brand new TUF Gaming Alliance FX505DV laptop complete with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor!

ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance FX505DV

ASUS is a brand that, of course, hardly requires any introduction. They are, without a doubt, one of the biggest names in PC component and laptop designs and we have never failed to be impressed with what comes out of their factory doors.

So, what is the ASUS TUG Gaming Alliance FX505DV? Well, firstly, a bit of a mouthful. So henceforth I’ll just refer to it as the ASUS FX505DV. In terms of its specification, however, with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor, Nvidia 2060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM, we are in the realms of what you might deem to be the entry-level point of a true gaming laptop. A factor certainly reflected in the price. Is this a viable gaming system though? Well, there’s only one way to find out!

Specifications

As this is a laptop as part of a range, there are of course a number of different tweaks your version can have. This can vary from the processor to the amount of memory, storage, color, etc.

The specifications for our review system are as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H Processor

Nvidia GeForce 2060 Graphics Card

512GB SSD

16GB of DDR4 RAM (2400MHz)

15.6″ 120Hz Screen

‘Stealth Black’ Color

For more details on the system and specifications, you can visit the official ASUS FX505DV website via the link here!

Accessories

As this is a laptop, you clearly don’t need a lot out of the box to get this running. Just simply press the on button and away you go. Well, after a charge maybe.

ASUS does, however, provide you with two booklets. One detailing the laptop warranty and the other giving you some of the more in-depth specifications as to the design and components.