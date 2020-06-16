ATX and mini-ITX motherboards are certainly more common these days, but I do love a good mATX motherboard! Mostly because my own PC case is mATX, but they’re still pretty rare. TUF Gaming hardware is certainly something I enjoy too, as it often means two things. The first is “Durable, Stable, Reliable” as ASUS say themselves. TUF really does mean TOUGH and they make it with “military-grade components” for added stability. However, it also means TUF Gaming Alliance too, which means that all the ASUS TUF products will have improved compatibility and matching aesthetics. This now extends to cases, coolers, RAM, PSU and much more from other brands who are part of that alliance.

ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS (Wi-Fi) Motherboard Review

Despite being a little smaller, and a little more affordable than the ASUS STRIX series and all their more serious solutions, the TUF is hardly lacking in features its self. It still comes with an 8+2 DrMOS Power Stage design, upgraded components, chunky heatsinks, PCIe Gen 4, etc. Plus, you even get the latest Intel WiFi 6 and 2.5 GbE LAN for ultra-fast networking. Also note worthy is their new AI noise-cancelling microphone technology, which is said to be even better than the new AI audio thing from Nvidia and it’s built right into the motherboard this time!

Features

AMD AM4 socket: Ready for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors

Ready for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors Enhanced power solution: 8+2 DrMOS power stages, ProCool connector, military-grade TUF components, and Digi+ VRM for maximum durability

8+2 DrMOS power stages, ProCool connector, military-grade TUF components, and Digi+ VRM for maximum durability Comprehensive cooling: VRM heatsinks, PCH fanless heatsink, M.2 heatsink, hybrid fan headers and Fan Xpert 2+ utility

VRM heatsinks, PCH fanless heatsink, M.2 heatsink, hybrid fan headers and Fan Xpert 2+ utility Next-gen connectivity: PCIe 4.0 M.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C support

PCIe 4.0 M.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C support Made for online gaming: Intel® WiFi 6, 2.5 Gb Ethernet, TUF LANGuard and TurboLAN technology

Intel® WiFi 6, 2.5 Gb Ethernet, TUF LANGuard and TurboLAN technology AI noise-cancelling microphone: Provides crystal-clear in-game voice communication

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS (Wi-Fi) product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say

“TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (Wi-Fi) distils essential elements of the latest AMD platform and combines them with game-ready features and proven durability. Engineered with military-grade components, an upgraded power solution and a comprehensive set of cooling options, this motherboard delivers rock-solid performance with unwavering gaming stability. When you build with a TUF Gaming motherboard, you also benefit from the TUF Gaming Alliance — an ASUS collaboration with trusted industry partners that ensures easier building, best compatibility, and complementary aesthetics from components to case.” – ASUS

B550M Motherboard Reviews