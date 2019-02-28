ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 E-ATX Gaming Chassis Review

ASUS TUF Gaming GT501

We see a few ASUS branded chassis every now and then. However, they’re usually just another brands chassis with a few RoG colours thrown on them. This time, however, ASUS has gone all out, with their own fully custom design and TUF branding. As part of their TUF, as in literally tough and durable hardware range. Furthermore, it fits with their TUF Gaming Alliance range, which is designed to offer maximum compatibility with all other TUF Alliance Hardware.

It’s easy to see what makes it TUF too, with metal exterior panels, 4mm tempered glass, and two giant handles that can handle 30 KG with ease. Packed with high-end air cooling, water cooling capable, an extremely modular design, and so much more. It seems then, that ASUS are onto a real winner here, but how does it hold up in the real world? Let’s jump in for a close look.

Features

Designed to be noticed: Metal front panel with custom TUF Gaming spatter pattern, and 4mm-thick, smoked, tempered-glass side panel to showcase your build’s internals.

Mobile battle station: Ergonomic, woven-cotton carry handles enable easy and safe transport up to 30Kg.

Efficient cooling: Equipped with three 120mm Aura Sync RGB-illuminated fans and one 140mm rear PWM fan, plus up to seven fan-mounting points for targeted airflow.

Space reserved for both front- and top-mounted 360mm water-cooling radiators plus a 140mm radiator at the rear.

Perfect for TUF Gaming motherboards: Fan and cable placement optimised for TUF Gaming gear, and ready for perfect cooling control via our Fan Xpert 4 software.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say