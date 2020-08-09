ASUS TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB AIO Cooler Review

ASUS has certainly been making efforts since the start of the year to give its TUF Gaming brand a little more prominence. While it’s arguable whether they want it to be perceived as highly as ‘ROG‘ (Republic of Gamers), we’ve seen more than enough recent releases under the TUF Gaming name to suggest that ASUS wants consumers to pay it more attention. Or even to potentially change any misconceptions they may have about it being their more budget-focused range, because in a lot of cases that isn’t really true.

Well, with the release of the ASUS TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB AIO liquid cooler, we certainly seem to have something of more than a little interest here and before we’ve even had a chance to get it out the box, I’m already pretty certain that this is going to be good!

ASUS TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB AIO Liquid Cooler

As a 240mm AIO liquid cooler, the ASUS TUF Gaming LC 240 certainly looks towards ticking all the right boxes. Not only in terms of aesthetics, but also in offering the levels of performance expected from the ASUS brand. With it packed to the gills with impressive features, this certainly appears to be a very potent CPU cooler offering some stylish lighting effects!

Features

TUF Gaming radiator fans with fan blade groove design for optimized airflow and reduce fan noise.

NCVM-coating pump cover accentuates the rugged, modern aesthetics

Styled to complement TUF Gaming motherboards, at the center stage of your build

Reinforced, sleeved tubing for increased durability

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does ASUS Have To Say?