ASUS TUF Gaming M5 Ambidextrous RGB Mouse Review

Introduction

TUF Gaming M5

There are a lot of new TUF components on the market recently, but what are they all about? Well, for the most part, they’re about hardware compatibility. There’s the TUF Alliance hardware, which features coolers, motherboards, chassis and more are all designed to work with each other. You can buy something from partner brands with the TUF alliance. The obvious benefit is you’re 100% confident it’ll all fit together when it comes to system building time.

Furthermore, the ASUS TUF branding has been around for years anyway. Often featuring products that are built to last longer than most hardware, deliver competitive performance, and even more so, competitive prices. The M5 has been subjected to tests for durability and if it’s anything like previous TUF hardware, I believe ASUS on their claims.

“Inside and out, TUF Gaming M5 is built to provide years of service on the frontline. The outer shell features a specialised coating that’s fortified to withstand a battery of more than 10 stringent abrasion, friction, and perspiration tests. And to help keep the K/D ratio high during frantic battle, critical buttons utilise tactile Omron switches that are rated for at least 50-million clicks, while the base features enhanced Teflon feet to keep movement smooth for countless hours.” – ASUS

Features

Equipped with ambidextrous ergonomics, it’s one of the few mice per year that looks after left-handed gamers. Unless you’re like me and somewhat competent with both hands for using a mouse. That’s right folks, I suck at gaming with both hands, haha. Equipped with a quality optical sensor, durable Omron switches and more, it’s sure to light all the fires in gamers eyes.

Ambidextrous, ergonomic and lightweight for comfortable high-speed manoeuvring using claw or fingertip grip

Gaming-grade 6200-dpi optical sensor for pixel-precise tracking, plus a DPI button for on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments

Validated for tough duty with a specialised coating for added durability, 50-million-click Omron switches, and Teflon feet built for up to 250km of use

Customisable ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting with cross-device synchronisation for infinite illumination possibilities

Six tactile, programmable buttons and onboard memory for custom button configurations to let you play your way, wherever you go

Armoury II utility with extensive controls and an intuitive UI for easy settings to make the mouse your own

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say

“TUF Gaming M5 is a compact ambidextrous gaming mouse that delivers the comfort, performance, and reliability that gamers demand. It’s ergonomic and lightweight for prolonged campaigns, with a high-precision optical sensor that gives you an edge in battle. Backed by 50-million-click Omron® switches and a specialised coating for exceptional durability, the M5 is validated for tough duty. It also features customisable ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting so you can dominate in personalised style.”

What’s in the Box?

It’s a pretty simple bundle, just a hard-wired mouse and a quick start guide. Overall though, just plug and play and you’re ready to go. However, you can download the software to tinker with some settings like the sensor and lighting if you so desire.