ASUS TUF Gaming Z490 Motherboard Leaks

It’s certainly been a busy day in terms of Intel Comet Lake-S leaks as earlier two motherboard designs from ASUS’ Z490 platform leaked online. Well, less than a few hours later, rather than a leak it seems that someone somewhere at ASUS has left the tap running as yet another of their Z490 motherboards have appeared online and, this time around, it’s the turn of their TUF Gaming variant.

ASUS TUF Gaming Z490 Motherboard

In a report via Videocardz, while the specifications are still light in terms of what we can expect from this TUF Gaming design, it only takes a pair of eyes to glean some facts from it.

2 x M.2 slots

2 x PCIe x16 slots

3 x PCIe x1

Unlike the two models revealed earlier today, however, a quick look at the I/O shield reveals that this TUF Gaming version will include a built-in WIFI adaptor. While this mother will also include some RGB embellishments, however, they don’t seem to be overly big. This would tie in well with their ‘TUF Gaming’ brand which has always represented something of their ‘mid-tier’ range.

What Do We Think?

As we said earlier today, with Intel’s 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S platform looking likely for release in the next 4-8 weeks, it’s hardly surprising that we’re starting to see motherboard designs leak online. That being said, however, given that we’ve seen three from ASUS today, one can only presume that this is either a deliberate leak or someone at the company hasn’t quite gotten the memo regarding when these should be officially announced. All three models have, incidentally, now been removed from ASUS’s website.

Any way you look at it though, with three confirmed designs now revealed from ASUS, expect to see more ‘leaks’ in the coming weeks!

What do you think? Do you like this motherboard design? – Let us know in the comments!