ASUS UK Confirms Amazing Amazon Prime Deals!

With the official launch of the Amazon Prime Day shopping event, we daresay that many of you may be looking to grab yourself a bargain. It is, after all, very difficult to resist some of the deals on offer! If that include PC hardware and/or components, however, then we have some excellent news for you. ASUS UK has not only confirmed that they are taking part in the sales event, but they also have some pretty amazing products on offer with some very healthy discounts!

ASUS UK Amazon Prime Sale

In confirming the launch of their sale, ASUS UK has confirmed the following products as key highlights from their event!

MONITORS

  • PG35VQ – £1,799
  • PG248Q – £321
  • VG279QM – £329
  • VG32VQ1B – £319
  • VG27WQ1B – £269

ROUTERS

  • AI mesh Twin Pack – RT-AC67U – £149.99
  • RT-AC86U – £111.99
  • RT-AC66U B1 – £71.99
  • ZenWiFi CT8 2 pack BLACK – £229.99
  • ZenWiFi CT8 2 pack WHITE – £229.99
  • GT-AC2900 – £149.99
  • GT-AC5300 – £239.99
  • RT-AX92U 1 PACK – £149.99
  • RT-AX92U 2 PACK – £279.99
  • DSL-AC55U – £59.99
  • AiMesh AC1900 WiFi System
    • (RT-AC68U B1 2PACK) – £189.99
    • RT-AX58U – £131.99
    • RT-AX88U – £209.99
    • RT-AX56U – £99.99
    • RT-AX82U – £143.99
    • RT-AX55 – £75.99
    • RT-AX86U – £199.99
    • RT-AC85P – £69.99
  • ZenWiFi CT8 1 pack BLACK – £139.39
  • ZenWiFi CT8 1 pack WHITE – £139.39

PERIPHERALS

  • ROG Delta Headset – £143.99
  • ROG STRIX SLICE Gaming Mouse Pad – £15.99
  • ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe – £111.99
  • ROG Gladius II Origin Mouse – £55.99
  • ROG STRIX IMPACT II – £31.49
  • TUF Gaming H3 Gun Silver – £34.99
  • TUF Gaming K1 and M3 Peripheral Bundle – £44.99
Where Can I Learn More?

If you want to check out all of the hardware and peripherals ASUS UK has available in the Amazon Prime Sale, you can click on the link here!

Alternatives, for some of their amazing laptop deals, you can check out the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

