ASUS Unleash New STRIX LC AIO CPU Coolers

STRIX LC AIO

The ASUS STRIX range is often packed with, shall we say, more expensive products. However, it seems they’ve got the backs of the slightly more budget conscious PC builder in mind. Their current flagship AIO coolerse feature chunky hoses, radiators, and even OLED displays. Such as the ASUS RoG Ryou 240 we reviewed a while back.

More Affordable

While ASUS hasn’t yet given us pricing on the new models, it’s clear they’re more focused on cost saving. They look like fairly stock Asetek designs with a bit of a bling on the pump. Of course, that’s fine, if the price is right and the performance matches the market, I see no issues there.

ROG Strix LC 120

The 120mm radiator AIO model is most likely to be the most affordable. It features an RGB designed pump, with addressable RGB and a stylish ASUS logo on the top.

ROG Strix LC 240

Designed to look just like the 120mm model, this one simply features a larger 240mm radiator. No doubt the 120mm will be perfect for lower TDP processors. However, those overclocking will likely want this larger model with its higher TDP.

Features

ROG-designed radiator fans for optimized airflow and static pressure

Individually addressable RGB and NCVM coating pump cover accentuates the sleek, modern aesthetics

Styled to complement ROG motherboards, at the centre stage of your build

Reinforced, sleeved tubing for increased durability

Price and Availability

Unfortunately, no prices just yet, but we expect them to be pretty competitive. They’ll no doubt be available very soon, with Computex 2019 at the end of this month, that seems like a sensible launch target.