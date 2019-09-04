ASUS Unleash Their New 300Hz Gaming Laptops at IFA

Tired of those boring 60Hz displays? Of course you are! You clicked this article, didn’t you! High refresh rate displays are nothing new, but this is the first time I’ve heard of 300Hz panels on laptops. The first laptop will be the new Zephyrus S GX701, set to release in October.

300Hz Gaming Laptops

Of course, it won’t just be one laptop. ASUS showcased several systems, including models from their Zephyrus and STRIX series at IFA Berlin 2019. So we expect to see more models revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Unprecedented speed

Raising the refresh rate to 300Hz represents a 25% increase over the current standard for high-level esports tournaments. At that speed, the screen can draw 5X more frames than the 60Hz panels found on conventional laptops.

Achieving versatile performance

The ROG IFA panel demos showcase the same technology in multiple segments and sizes. Prototype laptops being shown at IFA include 15-inch and 17-inch flavours of the Strix SCAR III. These mid-sized machines drive the ultrafast panels with powerful NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 GPUs bolstered by ROG Boost.

New 300Hz panels are also on display inside the 15-inch Zephyrus S GX502 and 17-inch Zephyrus S GX701. The displays on production Zephyrus S laptops are also factory calibrated to meet PANTONE Validation requirements. Giving creators the colour accuracy they need for work without sacrificing the speed they want for gaming.

Cooling ultraslim laptops is extremely challenging, so the ROG Active Aerodynamic System opens a hidden vent when the lid is lifted, allowing more cool air into the system. The improved airflow enables exceptional performance that helps take advantage of the ultra-high refresh rate. Despite squeezing into a much thinner and lighter chassis, Zephyrus S GX502 features a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with the same ROG Boost clocks and wattage as the Strix. Zephyrus S GX701 takes performance to the next level with a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU clocked up to 1230MHz at 100W in Turbo mode, surpassing the specs of similarly slim systems.



Beyond faster frequencies

The 300Hz gaming laptops on display at IFA focus on higher refresh rates and represent one part of greater efforts that ROG is making toward broader panel leadership. At Computex 2019, ROG combined high resolution and high speed in a 4K UHD laptop display running at 120Hz. While that panel is destined for future devices, the groundbreaking ROG Mothership is available with a wide-gamut 4K UHD display that covers the full Adobe RGB colour gamut.

Defining the path forward for gaming laptops

The next generation of high-refresh gaming displays is being showcased at the ROG booth at IFA Berlin from September 6 to 11. Ultrafast 300Hz technology demos are in Hall 12/110 at Berlin ExpoCenter CityMesse Berlin.

Availability and Price

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701 featuring a 300Hz display will be available from late October in the UK from the ASUS EShop and all online e-tailers. Please contact your local ROG representative for details about availability, pricing, and configurations for your region.